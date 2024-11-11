MJ Daffue betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue will play Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 46th in the 3M Open, shooting 5-under at TPC Twin Cities.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Daffue has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- In Daffue's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Daffue's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|MC
|70-72
|E
|10/27/2022
|29
|65-70-73-66
|-10
Daffue's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Daffue has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Daffue has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, MJ Daffue has averaged 323.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Daffue has an average of 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue is averaging 2.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.2
|323.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.01%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.00%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.85%
|15.12%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daffue's best finishes
- Daffue has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.025
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daffue's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-64
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
