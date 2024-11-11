PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Will Gordon looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Gordon has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Gordon last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing 35th with a score of 9-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Gordon's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20223568-66-66-75-9
    10/29/20203469-72-68-70-5

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-313.6317.0
    Greens in Regulation %-72.78%72.62%
    Putts Per Round-30.4029.5
    Par Breakers-25.00%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%9.92%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times (30.8%).

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.483

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4872-65-66-74-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3567-70-67-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.