Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Will Gordon looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Gordon has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Gordon last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing 35th with a score of 9-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Gordon's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|35
|68-66-66-75
|-9
|10/29/2020
|34
|69-72-68-70
|-5
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.6
|317.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.78%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.00%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|9.92%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times (30.8%).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.483
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.