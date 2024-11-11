Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 42nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five starts.

Gordon has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.