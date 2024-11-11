PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    In his last time out at the World Wide Technology Championship, Wesley Bryan carded a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Bryan has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Bryan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 37th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Bryan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20233773-64-68-67-12
    10/27/2022MC68-73-1
    10/29/2020MC70-78+6

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Bryan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Wesley Bryan has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.966 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of 3.619 in his past five tournaments.
    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-305.2312.7
    Greens in Regulation %-70.45%74.38%
    Putts Per Round-29.0529.0
    Par Breakers-25.13%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.01%9.26%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 46.7%.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.619

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M Open6767-73-70-73-13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-68-76-67-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3768-67-72-68-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2172-65-67-66-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-71-64-67-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.