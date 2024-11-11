Wesley Bryan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Bryan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five appearances, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.966 Strokes Gained: Putting.