Wesley Bryan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the World Wide Technology Championship, Wesley Bryan carded a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Bryan has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Bryan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 37th after posting a score of 12-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Bryan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|10/27/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|10/29/2020
|MC
|70-78
|+6
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Bryan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.966 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of 3.619 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.2
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.45%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.05
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.13%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.01%
|9.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 46.7%.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.619
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-71-64-67
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.