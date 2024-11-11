PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Vince Whaley ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Whaley has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of eighth.
    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Whaley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023863-70-65-69-17
    10/28/2021766-67-68-72-11
    10/29/2020MC70-76+4

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 4.359 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of 1.839 in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.656 this season (173rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 155th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.405. Additionally, he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
    • On the greens, Whaley's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 25.61% of the time (44th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43307.6318.6
    Greens in Regulation %12865.80%71.60%
    Putts Per Round4028.5628.3
    Par Breakers4425.61%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.41%11.11%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 59.1%.
    • Currently, Whaley sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best mark this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.763), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.656-2.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.405-1.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2701.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4964.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.2961.839

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.