Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Vince Whaley ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Whaley has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of eighth.
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Whaley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|10/28/2021
|7
|66-67-68-72
|-11
|10/29/2020
|MC
|70-76
|+4
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 4.359 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of 1.839 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.656 this season (173rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 155th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.405. Additionally, he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.56 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 25.61% of the time (44th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.6
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.80%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.56
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.61%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.41%
|11.11%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 59.1%.
- Currently, Whaley sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best mark this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.763), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.656
|-2.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.405
|-1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.270
|1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|4.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.296
|1.839
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
