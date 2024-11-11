Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best mark this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.576.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.763), which ranked No. 1 in the field.