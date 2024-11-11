PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Joseph Bramlett hits the links Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 58th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Bramlett missed the cut (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28.00 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC66-71-5
    10/28/2021MC73-71+2
    10/29/20204569-73-71-69-2
    10/31/20193167-70-70-68-9

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 49th.
    • Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 321.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging -5.888 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 91st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.096. Additionally, he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.74%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.88 putts per round (172nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17312.2321.7
    Greens in Regulation %3869.74%75.00%
    Putts Per Round17229.8831.2
    Par Breakers12922.95%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.60%12.35%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • As of now, Bramlett has collected 187 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 5.747. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3792.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0961.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2171.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.504-5.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1880.089

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5264-75-70-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5871-71-71-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.