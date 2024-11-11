Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett hits the links Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 58th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his last competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Bramlett missed the cut (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28.00 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Bramlett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|10/28/2021
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|10/29/2020
|45
|69-73-71-69
|-2
|10/31/2019
|31
|67-70-70-68
|-9
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 49th.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 321.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -5.888 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 91st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.096. Additionally, he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.74%.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.88 putts per round (172nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|312.2
|321.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.74%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.88
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.95%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.60%
|12.35%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Bramlett has collected 187 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 5.747. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.379
|2.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.096
|1.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.217
|1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.504
|-5.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.188
|0.089
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.