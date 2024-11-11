Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Bramlett produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 5.747. In that event, he finished 52nd.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638), which ranked ninth in the field.