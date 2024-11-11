Norman Xiong betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 19: Norman Xiong of the United States chips on the ninth green during the third round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong takes to the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Xiong is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Xiong has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.8
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.97%
|76.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.35
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.73%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.52%
|11.51%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.3%.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.460
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
