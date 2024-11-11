Norman Xiong betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Xiong has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.