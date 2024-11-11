PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 19: Norman Xiong of the United States chips on the ninth green during the third round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong takes to the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Xiong is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Xiong has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-309.8315.9
    Greens in Regulation %-66.97%76.98%
    Putts Per Round-29.3530.7
    Par Breakers-26.73%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.52%11.51%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Xiong has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.3%.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.460

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7966-71-72-71E2
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-65-70-72-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

