Hayden Springer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hayden Springer finished the weekend at 9-under, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 trying for a better finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Springer is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 318.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Springer is averaging 1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.254.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 26.30% of the time (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.1
|318.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|69.01%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.30%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.32%
|10.71%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 47.8%.
- Springer, who has 283 points, currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.820). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.335
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.254
|-1.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.040
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.189
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.310
|1.019
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.