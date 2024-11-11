PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Springer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    In his last tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hayden Springer finished the weekend at 9-under, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Springer is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 318.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Springer is averaging 1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.254.
    • On the greens, Springer's 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 26.30% of the time (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13313.1318.2
    Greens in Regulation %4869.01%73.02%
    Putts Per Round9829.0529.4
    Par Breakers3126.30%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.32%10.71%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 47.8%.
    • Springer, who has 283 points, currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606.
    • Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.820). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3350.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.254-1.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0401.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1891.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3101.019

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-70-71-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.