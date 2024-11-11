Hayden Springer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606.

Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.820). That ranked No. 1 in the field.