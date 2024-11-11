PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan tries for a better result in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship having failed to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Duncan last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Duncan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC66-71-5
    10/31/20191870-68-67-67-12

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Duncan is averaging -4.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 170th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.586. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.53%.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranks 166th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.7310.0
    Greens in Regulation %8667.53%66.27%
    Putts Per Round16629.6929.9
    Par Breakers17820.66%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.45%13.10%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan, who has participated in 23 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 47.8%.
    • With 111 points, Duncan currently ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.193 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2610.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.586-3.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.107-1.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.2090.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.640-4.540

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-67-72-66-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6168-71-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.