Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.193 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.