Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan tries for a better result in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship having failed to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course in 2022.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Duncan last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 5-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Duncan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|10/31/2019
|18
|70-68-67-67
|-12
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Duncan is averaging -4.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 170th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.586. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.53%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranks 166th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.7
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.53%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.69
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.66%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.45%
|13.10%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan, who has participated in 23 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 47.8%.
- With 111 points, Duncan currently ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.193 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.261
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.586
|-3.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.107
|-1.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.209
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.640
|-4.540
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.