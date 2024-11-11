Tyler Collet betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his last tournament, Tyler Collet missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after better results Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Collet's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Collet's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Collet has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Collet has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Collet has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Collet is averaging 1.412 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Collet is averaging -2.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Collet's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.3
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Collet's best finishes
- Collet played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
Collet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.724
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Collet's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.