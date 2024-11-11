Tyler Collet betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Collet has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Collet has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Tyler Collet has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.

Collet is averaging 1.412 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.