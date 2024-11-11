PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Troy Merritt looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Merritt has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • Merritt last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 5-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Merritt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20237269-67-71-72-5
    10/29/20204069-70-71-71-3

    Merritt's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Merritt has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Troy Merritt has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging -3.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -2.860 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 this season, which ranks 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 79th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.160, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.85%.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, while he averages 29.07 putts per round (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.3303.3
    Greens in Regulation %12765.85%67.78%
    Putts Per Round10129.0730.9
    Par Breakers9424.10%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance14515.60%16.67%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 10 times (38.5%).
    • Merritt, who has 213 points, currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 3.103. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 4.185. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that event).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1300.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1600.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.056-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.354-3.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.267-2.860

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC80-73+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.