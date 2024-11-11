Troy Merritt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 3.103. In that event, he missed the cut.

Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 4.185. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that event).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.