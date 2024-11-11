Troy Merritt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Troy Merritt looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Merritt has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- Merritt last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 5-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Merritt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|10/29/2020
|40
|69-70-71-71
|-3
Merritt's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Merritt has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging -3.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -2.860 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 this season, which ranks 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 79th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.160, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.85%.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, while he averages 29.07 putts per round (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.3
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.85%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.07
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.10%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|15.60%
|16.67%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 10 times (38.5%).
- Merritt, who has 213 points, currently ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 3.103. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Procore Championship, ranking in the field at 4.185. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that event).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.130
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.160
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.056
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.354
|-3.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.267
|-2.860
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.