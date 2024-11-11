PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Trace Crowe betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Trace Crowe missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after a better result Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Crowe's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Crowe's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Crowe has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Crowe hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Crowe is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe is averaging -1.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 (126th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 111th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.021, while he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.31%.
    • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 26.61% of the time (25th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.7305.9
    Greens in Regulation %10866.31%68.63%
    Putts Per Round3028.4829.0
    Par Breakers2526.61%27.45%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.32%13.73%

    Crowe's best finishes

    • While Crowe hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Crowe has accumulated 235 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 3.187. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.123-2.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0210.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0681.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.091-1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.015-1.661

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4470-64-67-72-1112
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    July 25-283M Open2468-72-68-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-67-69-67-1280
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4268-69-72-67-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-66-68-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6367-71-69-76-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D69-72-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.