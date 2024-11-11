Trace Crowe betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his most recent tournament, Trace Crowe missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after a better result Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Crowe's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five events, Crowe has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Crowe hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Crowe is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging -1.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 (126th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 111th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.021, while he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.31%.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 26.61% of the time (25th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.7
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.31%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.61%
|27.45%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.32%
|13.73%
Crowe's best finishes
- While Crowe hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Crowe has accumulated 235 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 3.187. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.123
|-2.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.021
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.068
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.091
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.015
|-1.661
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.