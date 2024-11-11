PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Ryan Brehm has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, BER, Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Brehm's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Brehm's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20232064-65-71-69-15
    10/27/2022MC71-77+6
    10/29/20202668-74-65-71-6
    10/31/20195168-68-71-72-5

    Brehm's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Brehm finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm finished 64th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Ryan Brehm has averaged 325.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm is averaging -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 30th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.569 average that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brehm's -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 30.05 putts per round (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30309.4325.5
    Greens in Regulation %10266.47%75.46%
    Putts Per Round17530.0530.8
    Par Breakers13122.82%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance17518.35%16.67%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Brehm, who has 162 points, currently sits 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 2.956.
    • Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.576, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1411.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.569-0.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.559-1.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.363-0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.349-1.610

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-72+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6473-67-75-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.