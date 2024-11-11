Ryan Brehm betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 2.956.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.576, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.