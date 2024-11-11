Ryan Brehm betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Ryan Brehm has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, BER, Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Brehm's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Brehm's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|10/27/2022
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|10/29/2020
|26
|68-74-65-71
|-6
|10/31/2019
|51
|68-68-71-72
|-5
Brehm's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Brehm finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Brehm finished 64th in his only finish over his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 325.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm is averaging -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 30th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm has a -0.569 average that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm's -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 30.05 putts per round (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|309.4
|325.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.47%
|75.46%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|30.05
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.82%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|18.35%
|16.67%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Brehm, who has 162 points, currently sits 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field at 2.956.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.576, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.141
|1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.569
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.559
|-1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.363
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.349
|-1.610
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|73-67-75-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.