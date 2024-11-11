Matti Schmid betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Matti Schmid finished third in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 21-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Schmid has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 12-under.
- Schmid last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of 21-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Schmid's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|10/27/2022
|61
|67-67-70-77
|-3
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 318.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 6.985 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 30th, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a 0.035 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.31. He has broken par 27.48% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|309.4
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|69.67%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.31
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.48%
|30.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.19%
|10.49%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
- With 283 points, Schmid currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.699). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.259
|2.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|2.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.243
|-0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.260
|3.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.311
|6.985
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.