Matti Schmid betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Schmid has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.

Matti Schmid has averaged 318.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.