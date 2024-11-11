PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Matti Schmid finished third in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 21-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Schmid has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Schmid last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of 21-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Schmid's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023364-67-65-67-21
    10/27/20226167-67-70-77-3

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 318.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 6.985 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 30th, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a 0.035 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.31. He has broken par 27.48% of the time (10th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30309.4318.6
    Greens in Regulation %4069.67%75.00%
    Putts Per Round13629.3129.2
    Par Breakers1027.48%30.86%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.19%10.49%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
    • With 283 points, Schmid currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.699). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2592.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0352.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.243-0.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2603.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3116.985

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.