Sean O'Hair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Sean O'Hair shot 12-under and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, O'Hair has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- O'Hair last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 12-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
O'Hair's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|10/27/2022
|11
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|10/28/2021
|22
|69-68-73-67
|-7
O'Hair's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- O'Hair has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Sean O'Hair has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -3.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -4.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.9
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.44%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.21
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.02%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.46%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair has played 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
