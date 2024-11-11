PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sean O'Hair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sean O'Hair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Sean O'Hair shot 12-under and took 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, O'Hair has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • O'Hair last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 12-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    O'Hair's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20233768-68-66-70-12
    10/27/20221164-68-70-69-13
    10/28/20212269-68-73-67-7

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • O'Hair has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Sean O'Hair has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -3.998 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -4.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on O'Hair .

    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.9309.7
    Greens in Regulation %-70.44%71.67%
    Putts Per Round-30.2131.8
    Par Breakers-23.02%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.46%17.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair has played 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.653

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.