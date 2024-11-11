Seamus Power betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Seamus Power finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Power has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 20th.
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he won the tournament with a score of 19-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Power's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|1
|65-65-65-70
|-19
|10/28/2021
|12
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|10/29/2020
|37
|69-74-68-69
|-4
|10/31/2019
|31
|70-67-72-66
|-9
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of 2.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 4.967 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 94th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 58th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.238. Additionally, he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.95%.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|301.1
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|67.95%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.78
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.98%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.21%
|7.72%
Power's best finishes
- While Power hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times (76.9%).
- Currently, Power ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings with 703 points.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.869 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.676 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.952, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.059
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.238
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.039
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|2.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.377
|4.967
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
