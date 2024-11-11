Seamus Power betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Power has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.

Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Power has an average of 2.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.