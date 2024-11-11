PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scott Piercy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Scott Piercy finished 27th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Piercy has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Piercy last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 27th with a score of 14-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Piercy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20232768-66-68-68-14
    10/27/2022MC67-73-2
    10/29/20201467-70-72-66-9

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Scott Piercy has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.538 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Piercy is averaging 1.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.4303.7
    Greens in Regulation %-72.99%78.13%
    Putts Per Round-29.7831.3
    Par Breakers-23.61%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.19%9.38%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times (66.7%).

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.885

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M Open3769-67-73-68-716
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5467-70-69-70-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-67-68-70-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.