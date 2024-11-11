Scott Piercy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Scott Piercy finished 27th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Piercy has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Piercy last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 27th with a score of 14-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Piercy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|10/27/2022
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|10/29/2020
|14
|67-70-72-66
|-9
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Scott Piercy has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.538 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Piercy is averaging 1.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.4
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.99%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.78
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.19%
|9.38%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times (66.7%).
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.885
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.