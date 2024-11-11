Scott Piercy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Piercy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.

Scott Piercy has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -2.538 Strokes Gained: Putting.