PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a sixth-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Stevens has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Stevens' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC68-70-4

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of 2.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 3.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 this season, which ranks 21st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens sports a -0.322 mark (144th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42307.8310.1
    Greens in Regulation %4269.51%71.11%
    Putts Per Round5628.7428.1
    Par Breakers1527.16%29.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.41%11.11%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • While Stevens hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
    • Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4022.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.322-1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1160.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3602.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5553.840

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.