Samuel Stevens betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.