Samuel Stevens betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Samuel Stevens enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a sixth-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Stevens has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Stevens' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|68-70
|-4
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of 2.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 3.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 this season, which ranks 21st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens sports a -0.322 mark (144th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|307.8
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.51%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.16%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.41%
|11.11%
Stevens' best finishes
- While Stevens hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
- Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.402
|2.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.322
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.116
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.360
|2.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.555
|3.840
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.