4H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Sam Ryder carded a 30th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over the last two times Ryder has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Ryder's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC70-68-4
    10/31/2019MC73-69E

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -2.337 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ryder is averaging -3.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.345 (156th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.8 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 45th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.284, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.95%.
    • On the greens, Ryder's -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152293.8303.5
    Greens in Regulation %7067.95%70.63%
    Putts Per Round11929.1930.0
    Par Breakers4525.60%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.14%15.48%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Ryder has collected 282 points, which ranks him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.3450.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.284-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.215-1.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.107-2.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.382-3.396

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.