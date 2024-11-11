Sam Ryder betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.

Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.