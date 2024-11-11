Sam Ryder betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Sam Ryder carded a 30th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over the last two times Ryder has entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Ryder's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|10/31/2019
|MC
|73-69
|E
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -2.337 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ryder is averaging -3.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.345 (156th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.8 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 45th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.284, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.95%.
- On the greens, Ryder's -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|293.8
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|67.95%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.19
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.60%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.14%
|15.48%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Ryder has collected 282 points, which ranks him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.345
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.284
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.215
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.107
|-2.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.382
|-3.396
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.