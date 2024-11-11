S.Y. Noh betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.Y. Noh hits the links Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 45th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Noh's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Noh's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|10/27/2022
|35
|68-67-71-69
|-9
|10/28/2021
|30
|73-69-67-69
|-6
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, S.Y. Noh has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noh is averaging 1.052 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noh has an average of 0.270 in his past five tournaments.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.5
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|74.89%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.80
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.67%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|8.00%
|7.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's best finishes
- Noh has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.270
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-68-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.