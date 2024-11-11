S.Y. Noh betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Noh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, S.Y. Noh has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noh is averaging 1.052 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.