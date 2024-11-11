PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Kim missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC67-72-3

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 54th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging -2.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 172nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.618, while he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.74%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.09. He has broken par 25.14% of the time (59th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64304.7312.5
    Greens in Regulation %17961.74%67.36%
    Putts Per Round1228.0929.3
    Par Breakers5925.14%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance14915.81%15.28%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 64.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.627, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.239-1.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.618-2.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1800.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4881.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.190-2.760

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6468-69-70-74-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5169-69-70-70-6--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-70-66-73-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-68+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.