S.H. Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044 (he finished fourth in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.627, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.