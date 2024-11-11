S.H. Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2022.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Kim missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 54th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kim has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging -2.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 172nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.618, while he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.74%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.09. He has broken par 25.14% of the time (59th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|304.7
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|61.74%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.09
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.14%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|15.81%
|15.28%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 64.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.627, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.239
|-1.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.618
|-2.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.180
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.488
|1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.190
|-2.760
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|51
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-70-66-73
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.