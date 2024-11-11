Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.

Hisatsune has an average of 1.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.