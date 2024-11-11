PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Ryo Hisatsune ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a 46th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Hisatsune is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 1.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.601 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.219 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.3303.2
    Greens in Regulation %3069.96%73.26%
    Putts Per Round14329.3830.0
    Par Breakers11623.46%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.60%12.85%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times (60%).
    • Hisatsune, who has 522 points, currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.635 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0400.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2190.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.004-2.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0041.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2600.601

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.