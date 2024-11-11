Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Ryo Hisatsune ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a 46th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 looking for better results.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Hisatsune is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune has an average of 1.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.601 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.219 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.3
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|69.96%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.38
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.46%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.60%
|12.85%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times (60%).
- Hisatsune, who has 522 points, currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.635 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.040
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.219
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.004
|-2.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.004
|1.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.260
|0.601
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.