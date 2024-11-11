Ryan Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.305.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.