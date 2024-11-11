Ryan Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ryan Moore finished fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 19-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Moore finished fifth (with a score of 19-under) in his lone appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Moore's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.409 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 29.52 putts per round (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.8
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|68.94%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.52
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.71%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.64%
|11.11%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has played 23 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Moore ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.305.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.018
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.409
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.215
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.533
|-1.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.074
|-0.529
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-70-68-70
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.