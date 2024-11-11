PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Moore finished fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 19-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Moore at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Moore finished fifth (with a score of 19-under) in his lone appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Moore's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023565-64-67-69-19

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 40th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.409 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 29.52 putts per round (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171289.8296.9
    Greens in Regulation %5068.94%73.41%
    Putts Per Round15329.5230.1
    Par Breakers17520.71%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.64%11.11%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has played 23 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Moore ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.305.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0180.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4090.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2150.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.533-1.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.074-0.529

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2170-65-67-70-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-74-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-70-68-70-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.