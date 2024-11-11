PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Ryan McCormick will compete in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 24th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is McCormick's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • McCormick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging -0.197 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -2.336 in his past five tournaments.
    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.471 this season, which ranks 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.172. Additionally, he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, McCormick's 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 140th. He has broken par 23.68% of the time (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51307.0306.5
    Greens in Regulation %5868.52%76.92%
    Putts Per Round14029.3530.9
    Par Breakers10623.68%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance14215.50%11.97%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • McCormick has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, McCormick has 124 points, ranking him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 1.261. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.4710.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.172-1.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.289-1.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.103-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.829-2.336

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-68-70-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-78+4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3165-68-72-69-1414
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D72+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-66-69-70-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2468-68-68-71-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.