Ryan McCormick betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick will compete in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 24th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is McCormick's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- McCormick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging -0.197 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -2.336 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.471 this season, which ranks 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.172. Additionally, he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 140th. He has broken par 23.68% of the time (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|307.0
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.52%
|76.92%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.35
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.68%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|15.50%
|11.97%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, McCormick has 124 points, ranking him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 1.261. In that event, he missed the cut.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531). That ranked fourth in the field.
- McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.471
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.172
|-1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.289
|-1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.103
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.829
|-2.336
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-66-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.