Ryan McCormick betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

McCormick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

McCormick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

McCormick is averaging -0.197 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.