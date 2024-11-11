PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mackenzie Hughes will play Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his last tournament he placed eighth in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 19-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Hughes is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.766 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 5.227 in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.277 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 120th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 135th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.215. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.09%.
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks fifth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.4304.3
    Greens in Regulation %16963.09%68.33%
    Putts Per Round527.8627.7
    Par Breakers14422.41%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.52%9.17%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Currently, Hughes sits 48th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 6.242 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.277-1.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.2150.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4172.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6883.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6145.227

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.