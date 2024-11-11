Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 6.242 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.