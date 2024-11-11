Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Mackenzie Hughes will play Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his last tournament he placed eighth in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 19-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Hughes is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.766 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 5.227 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.277 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 120th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 135th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.215. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.09%.
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks fifth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.4
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|63.09%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.86
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.41%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.52%
|9.17%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Currently, Hughes sits 48th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 6.242 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.277
|-1.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.215
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.417
|2.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.688
|3.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.614
|5.227
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
