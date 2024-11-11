Russell Knox betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Knox shot 4-under and took 76th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Knox's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In Knox's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 76th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28.00 putts per round (26th).
Knox's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|10/27/2022
|49
|66-67-72-72
|-7
|10/28/2021
|12
|72-68-67-67
|-10
|10/29/2020
|16
|67-74-67-68
|-8
|10/31/2019
|11
|64-69-68-69
|-14
Knox's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Knox hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 44th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Knox has an average of -0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knox is averaging -1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.9
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.88%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.19
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.57%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's best finishes
- Knox is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.006
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-68-69-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.