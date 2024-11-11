Roger Sloan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Roger Sloan seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He took 16th at the par-71 Port Royal Golf Course in 2020.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Sloan has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Sloan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/29/2020
|16
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|10/31/2019
|41
|69-70-71-67
|-7
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Sloan has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging -0.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan has a 0.075 average that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sloan has registered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR, while he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.92. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.1
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.65%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.92
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.48%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.52%
|13.54%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has played 22 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Sloan has 109 points, placing him 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239 (he finished 37th in that event).
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.320
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.075
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.177
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.085
|-0.621
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|66-67-72-74
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
