Roger Sloan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239 (he finished 37th in that event).

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180 (he finished 61st in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378), which ranked 16th in the field.