Roger Sloan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Roger Sloan seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He took 16th at the par-71 Port Royal Golf Course in 2020.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Sloan has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Sloan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Sloan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/20201667-70-71-68-8
    10/31/20194169-70-71-67-7

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 53rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Sloan has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan has an average of 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan is averaging -0.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan has a 0.075 average that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sloan has registered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR, while he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.92. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (113th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150294.1303.5
    Greens in Regulation %8467.65%69.10%
    Putts Per Round7928.9229.0
    Par Breakers11323.48%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.52%13.54%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan has played 22 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Sloan has 109 points, placing him 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.3200.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.075-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1770.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.085-0.621

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-68-71-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-69-70-70-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5367-68-73-70-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-65-65-69-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-68-71-73-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6169-69-69-72-9--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6166-67-72-74-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.