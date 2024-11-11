Robby Shelton betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton looks for better results in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after he took 23rd shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2022.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Shelton has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- Shelton finished 23rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Shelton's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|23
|63-66-73-71
|-11
|10/31/2019
|MC
|76-76
|+10
Shelton's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Shelton finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Shelton has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -3.860 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571, which ranks 169th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 159th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.170. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.48%.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 35th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|292.9
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|63.48%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.94%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.28%
|12.96%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton has participated in 24 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Shelton, who has 207 points, currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking 21st in the field at 2.319. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.929). That ranked in the field.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.571
|-2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.170
|-2.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.380
|1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.017
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.378
|-3.860
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.