Robby Shelton betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five tournaments, Shelton finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Shelton has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.