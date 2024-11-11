PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton looks for better results in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after he took 23rd shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Shelton has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • Shelton finished 23rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2022).
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Shelton's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20222363-66-73-71-11
    10/31/2019MC76-76+10

    Shelton's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Shelton finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Shelton has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -3.860 in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571, which ranks 169th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 159th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.170. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.48%.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 35th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159292.9300.2
    Greens in Regulation %16063.48%65.28%
    Putts Per Round3528.5029.8
    Par Breakers10123.94%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.28%12.96%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton has participated in 24 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Shelton, who has 207 points, currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking 21st in the field at 2.319. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.929). That ranked in the field.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.571-2.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.170-2.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3801.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.017-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.378-3.860

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6074-67-72-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.