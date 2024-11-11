Richard Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Richard Hoey enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 45th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Hoey's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Hoey's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hoey has finished in the top five once.
- Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging 3.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 82nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.155, while he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.97%.
- On the greens, Hoey has registered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34. He has broken par 25.49% of the time (52nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|310.3
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.97%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.34
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.49%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.33%
|11.11%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 61.5%.
- As of now, Hoey has accumulated 393 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.879 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey delivered his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|2.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.155
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.064
|1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.423
|3.369
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.