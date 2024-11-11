PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 45th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Hoey's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hoey has finished in the top five once.
    • Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging 3.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 82nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.155, while he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.97%.
    • On the greens, Hoey has registered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34. He has broken par 25.49% of the time (52nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24310.3310.8
    Greens in Regulation %1870.97%75.00%
    Putts Per Round13929.3429.4
    Par Breakers5225.49%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.33%11.11%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 61.5%.
    • As of now, Hoey has accumulated 393 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.879 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey delivered his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5862.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1550.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.0641.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.254-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4233.369

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.