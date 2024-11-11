Richard Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.879 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey delivered his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.832.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.