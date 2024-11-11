Raul Pereda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Raul Pereda enters play in Southampton, BER, looking for better results Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Pereda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Pereda has an average of 0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -2.406 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
- Pereda has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.852 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 168th, while his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda sports a -1.056 average that ranks 180th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 57.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pereda's 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.5
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|181
|57.20%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.70%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.43%
|13.43%
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Pereda, who has 9 points, currently ranks 221st in the FedExCup standings.
Pereda's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.087 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Pereda put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking in the field at 0.929. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 2.968 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.819, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Pereda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 54th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.852
|-1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-1.056
|-1.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.137
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.163
|0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.882
|-2.406
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
