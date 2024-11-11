Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Campos has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.