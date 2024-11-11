PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    In his most recent tournament, Rafael Campos missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Campos has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Campos' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/2020MC75-71+4
    10/31/20191866-70-69-67-12

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.463 in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of 0.067.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.67 putts-per-round average ranks 164th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.8308.9
    Greens in Regulation %5468.72%68.98%
    Putts Per Round16429.6730.2
    Par Breakers8924.18%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance16617.18%15.28%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has participated in 23 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut eight times (34.8%).
    • Currently, Campos has 188 points, placing him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.378 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.657), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.194-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.067-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.359-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.259-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.744-1.463

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.