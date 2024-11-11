Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his most recent tournament, Rafael Campos missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Campos has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Campos' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/29/2020
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|10/31/2019
|18
|66-70-69-67
|-12
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.463 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of 0.067.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.67 putts-per-round average ranks 164th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.8
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.72%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.67
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.18%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.18%
|15.28%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has participated in 23 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut eight times (34.8%).
- Currently, Campos has 188 points, placing him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.378 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he finished 20th in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.657), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.194
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.067
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.359
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.259
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.744
|-1.463
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.