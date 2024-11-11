PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Pierceson Coody hits the course in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Coody is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Coody's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Coody has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 324.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.029 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranks 13th, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -0.408 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.86. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (55th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13313.1324.7
    Greens in Regulation %6868.13%74.21%
    Putts Per Round7228.8629.9
    Par Breakers5525.23%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.20%12.30%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times (56%).
    • With 308 points, Coody currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 3.879. In that tournament, he finished 63rd.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody posted his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0591.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.408-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.265-2.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5681.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.046-0.107

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3972-65-70-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.