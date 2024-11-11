Pierceson Coody betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody hits the course in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Coody is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Coody has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 324.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.029 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranks 13th, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -0.408 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.86. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (55th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.1
|324.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.13%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.86
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.23%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.20%
|12.30%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times (56%).
- With 308 points, Coody currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 3.879. In that tournament, he finished 63rd.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody posted his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.059
|1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.408
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.265
|-2.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.568
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.046
|-0.107
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.