Pierceson Coody betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 3.879. In that tournament, he finished 63rd.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody posted his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.