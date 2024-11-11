Peter Malnati betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati shot 12-under and finished 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Malnati has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 10-under.
- Malnati finished 37th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Malnati's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|10/28/2021
|7
|70-65-67-71
|-11
|10/29/2020
|21
|63-74-70-70
|-7
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five events, Malnati finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.961 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -3.451 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.594 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 121st, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati sports a -0.290 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|298.1
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|61.82%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.63
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.14%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.90%
|13.89%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 26 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Malnati has collected 794 points, which ranks him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.577 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 37th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.594
|-1.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.290
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.058
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.265
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.561
|-3.451
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
