Peter Malnati betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.577 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 37th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.