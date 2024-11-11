Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that event).

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that tournament, he finished 29th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.