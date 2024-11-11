Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Patrick Rodgers will appear Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his last tournament he finished 24th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 13-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rodgers has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Rodgers last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing third with a score of 17-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Rodgers' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|3
|65-67-70-65
|-17
|10/28/2021
|4
|68-64-69-70
|-13
|10/29/2020
|59
|68-73-74-72
|+3
|10/31/2019
|MC
|69-73
|E
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of 1.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.421 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 45th, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 136th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.226, while he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 22.46% of the time (141st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.4
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.44%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.46%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.56%
|13.27%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has played 27 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
- Currently, Rodgers sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 952 points.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.167
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.226
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.097
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.125
|1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.162
|0.421
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.