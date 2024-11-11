PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Patrick Rodgers will appear Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In his last tournament he finished 24th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting 13-under at El Cardonal at Diamante.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rodgers has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Rodgers last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, finishing third with a score of 17-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022365-67-70-65-17
    10/28/2021468-64-69-70-13
    10/29/20205968-73-74-72+3
    10/31/2019MC69-73E

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of 1.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.421 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 45th, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 136th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.226, while he ranks 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 22.46% of the time (141st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45307.4313.5
    Greens in Regulation %4369.44%72.53%
    Putts Per Round9829.0528.9
    Par Breakers14122.46%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.56%13.27%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has played 27 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
    • Currently, Rodgers sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 952 points.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.167-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.226-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.097-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1251.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1620.421

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.