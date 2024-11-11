Nico Echavarria betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the World Wide Technology Championship, Nico Echavarria carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking for better results.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Echavarria has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 76th after posting a score of 4-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Echavarria's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|10/27/2022
|23
|66-64-72-71
|-11
Echavarria's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 17-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria has an average of 1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 3.384 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a 0.016 mark (103rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He has broken par 27.99% of the time (seventh on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.2
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.93%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.09
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|7
|27.99%
|28.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|14.93%
|10.76%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has taken part in 29 tournaments this season, securing one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 17 times (58.6%).
- With 367 points, Echavarria currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 7.998 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.044
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.016
|3.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.049
|-1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.004
|1.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.074
|3.384
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.