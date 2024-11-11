PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the World Wide Technology Championship, Nico Echavarria carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Echavarria has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 76th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20237666-70-72-72-4
    10/27/20222366-64-72-71-11

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 17-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria has an average of 1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 3.384 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a 0.016 mark (103rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He has broken par 27.99% of the time (seventh on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.2304.1
    Greens in Regulation %3369.93%74.65%
    Putts Per Round10429.0928.6
    Par Breakers727.99%28.82%
    Bogey Avoidance12314.93%10.76%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has taken part in 29 tournaments this season, securing one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 17 times (58.6%).
    • With 367 points, Echavarria currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 7.998 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.044-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0163.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.049-1.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0041.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.0743.384

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.