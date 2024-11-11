Nico Echavarria betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 7.998 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.