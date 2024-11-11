PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Nick Watney looks to improve upon his 80th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Watney's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In Watney's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 80th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Watney's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20238068-67-74-73-2
    10/27/20221167-67-70-67-13
    10/28/20214670-72-71-68-3
    10/29/2020MC73-71+2

    Watney's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Watney has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney is averaging -2.102 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -6.763 in his past five tournaments.
    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.8306.3
    Greens in Regulation %-63.27%65.00%
    Putts Per Round-30.0031.0
    Par Breakers-20.99%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.53%21.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.763

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-78+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.