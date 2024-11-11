Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Watney looks to improve upon his 80th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Watney's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 80th after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Watney's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|10/27/2022
|11
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|10/28/2021
|46
|70-72-71-68
|-3
|10/29/2020
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Watney's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Watney has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Watney is averaging -2.102 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -6.763 in his past five tournaments.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.8
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.27%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.99%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.53%
|21.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.763
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.