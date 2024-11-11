Nick Hardy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.067. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.