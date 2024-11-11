PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after he placed 45th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Hardy has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Hardy finished 45th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hardy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20234568-68-70-67-11
    10/27/20222365-71-71-66-11
    10/28/2021MC75-68+1

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hardy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 2.379 in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy has a 0.263 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR, while he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90. He has broken par 24.16% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57305.5314.5
    Greens in Regulation %1071.35%78.40%
    Putts Per Round17429.9030.0
    Par Breakers9024.16%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.39%10.80%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • With 148 points, Hardy currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.067. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2560.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2632.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.392-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.184-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0572.379

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.