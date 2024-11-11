Nick Hardy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after he placed 45th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Hardy has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Hardy finished 45th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hardy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|10/27/2022
|23
|65-71-71-66
|-11
|10/28/2021
|MC
|75-68
|+1
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hardy has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 2.379 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy has a 0.263 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 71.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR, while he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90. He has broken par 24.16% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.5
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.35%
|78.40%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.90
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.16%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.39%
|10.80%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- With 148 points, Hardy currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.067. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.256
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.263
|2.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.392
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.184
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.057
|2.379
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.