Nate Lashley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Nate Lashley carded a 55th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Lashley has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 35th.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Lashley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|35
|66-70-70-69
|-9
Lashley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -0.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 1.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 61st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.217, while he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 125th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.5
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.68%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.21
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.97%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.94%
|8.33%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
- As of now, Lashley has compiled 393 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that event).
- Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 4.816 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.255
|-1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.217
|1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.249
|2.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.057
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.268
|1.619
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
