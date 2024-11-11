PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Nate Lashley carded a 55th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Lashley has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 35th.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Lashley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20223566-70-70-69-9

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 1.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 61st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.217, while he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.68%.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 125th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155293.5298.8
    Greens in Regulation %3969.68%76.39%
    Putts Per Round12529.2129.7
    Par Breakers10023.97%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.94%8.33%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
    • As of now, Lashley has compiled 393 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 4.816 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.255-1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2171.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2492.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.057-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2681.619

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

