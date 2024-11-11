Nate Lashley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that event).

Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 4.816 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.