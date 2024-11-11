PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Michael Kim posted a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over the last three times Kim has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Kim last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC72-69-1
    10/28/2021MC73-70+1
    10/29/2020MC75-71+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.911 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 2.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 71st, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.302.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71303.7310.4
    Greens in Regulation %3769.79%75.79%
    Putts Per Round7928.9229.8
    Par Breakers1827.02%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.70%11.51%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Kim, who has 325 points, currently sits 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 5.539. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.2610.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3022.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0390.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-0.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.1012.497

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.