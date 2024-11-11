Michael Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 5.539. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that event, he finished 14th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.