Michael Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Michael Kim posted a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over the last three times Kim has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Kim last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|10/28/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|10/29/2020
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.911 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 2.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 71st, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.302.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.7
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.79%
|75.79%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.92
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.02%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.70%
|11.51%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim hasn't won any of the 27 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Kim, who has 325 points, currently sits 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 5.539. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.261
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.302
|2.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.039
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.101
|2.497
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.