Maverick McNealy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Maverick McNealy ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, McNealy has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished 21st after posting a score of 7-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
McNealy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/29/2020
|21
|69-71-69-68
|-7
|10/31/2019
|35
|71-66-70-69
|-8
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy is averaging -0.779 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 67th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 124th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
- On the greens, McNealy has registered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.9
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.79%
|79.49%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.36
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.13%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|12.90%
|10.68%
McNealy's best finishes
- While McNealy has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that event, he finished 16th.
- McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.376
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.133
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.379
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.317
|-0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.939
|-0.289
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.