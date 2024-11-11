Maverick McNealy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that event, he finished 16th.

McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.