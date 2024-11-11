PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Maverick McNealy ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, McNealy has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished 21st after posting a score of 7-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    McNealy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/20202169-71-69-68-7
    10/31/20193571-66-70-69-8

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -16 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy is averaging -0.779 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 67th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 124th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
    • On the greens, McNealy has registered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36. He has broken par 25.13% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.9300.9
    Greens in Regulation %7867.79%79.49%
    Putts Per Round2328.3630.5
    Par Breakers6025.13%24.79%
    Bogey Avoidance3412.90%10.68%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • While McNealy has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.453. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3760.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.133-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3790.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.317-0.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.939-0.289

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.