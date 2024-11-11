Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Matthew NeSmith looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante when he tees off in Southampton, BER, for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- NeSmith has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
NeSmith's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/28/2021
|MC
|77-68
|+3
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- NeSmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -2.643 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -3.481 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a 0.009 mark (105th on TOUR).
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 30.22 putts-per-round average ranks 180th. He has broken par 21.16% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|298.5
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|71.00%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.22
|32.3
|Par Breakers
|166
|21.16%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.54%
|16.20%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 42.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, NeSmith has 293 points, placing him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 7.686 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.019
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.009
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.225
|-1.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.232
|-2.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.430
|-3.481
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
