PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Matthew NeSmith looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante when he tees off in Southampton, BER, for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship .

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • NeSmith has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    NeSmith's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/28/2021MC77-68+3

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • NeSmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -2.643 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -3.481 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a 0.009 mark (105th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 30.22 putts-per-round average ranks 180th. He has broken par 21.16% of the time (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119298.5304.1
    Greens in Regulation %1771.00%77.78%
    Putts Per Round18030.2232.3
    Par Breakers16621.16%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.54%16.20%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 42.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, NeSmith has 293 points, placing him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 7.686 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.019-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0090.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.225-1.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.232-2.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.430-3.481

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.