Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 7.686 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177), which ranked No. 1 in the field.