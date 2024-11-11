Martin Trainer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.165 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 74th in that event.

Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.010. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer put up his best mark this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.421.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Trainer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.