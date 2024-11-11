PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Martin Trainer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer shot 1-under and took 81st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Trainer has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 81st.
    • In 2023, Trainer finished 81st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Trainer's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20238170-67-76-70-1
    10/27/2022MC66-72-4
    10/28/2021MC77-69+4

    Trainer's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Trainer is averaging -0.137 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -10.767 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Trainer has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.600 this season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 66th, while his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Trainer sports a -1.101 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Trainer's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (107th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66304.3303.4
    Greens in Regulation %17462.25%59.44%
    Putts Per Round10729.1129.8
    Par Breakers17420.83%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15816.67%18.89%

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has participated in 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 26.3%.
    • Currently, Trainer has 220 points, ranking him 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Trainer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.165 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 74th in that event.
    • Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.010. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer put up his best mark this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.421.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Trainer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Trainer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.600-4.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-1.101-4.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.036-1.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.234-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.504-10.767

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-148163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-71+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC65-76-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4570-64-69-72-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC81-76+13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-78+14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.