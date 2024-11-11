Martin Trainer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Martin Trainer shot 1-under and took 81st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Trainer has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 81st.
- In 2023, Trainer finished 81st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Trainer's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|10/27/2022
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|10/28/2021
|MC
|77-69
|+4
Trainer's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Trainer is averaging -0.137 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -10.767 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
- Trainer has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.600 this season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 66th, while his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Trainer sports a -1.101 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Trainer's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.3
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|62.25%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.11
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|174
|20.83%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|16.67%
|18.89%
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has participated in 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 26.3%.
- Currently, Trainer has 220 points, ranking him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.165 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 74th in that event.
- Trainer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.010. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer put up his best mark this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.421.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Trainer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Trainer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.600
|-4.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-1.101
|-4.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.036
|-1.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.234
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.504
|-10.767
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|65-76
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-64-69-72
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|81-76
|+13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.