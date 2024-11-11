PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Martin Laird will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 42nd-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Laird finished 59th (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Laird's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20235967-69-69-70-9

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Martin Laird has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 161st, and his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (102nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161291.9301.9
    Greens in Regulation %6268.40%72.22%
    Putts Per Round10229.0829.1
    Par Breakers11823.44%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.45%14.24%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
    • Currently, Laird has 196 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 0.951. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.607.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.401-1.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3500.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3161.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1950.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2400.416

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-65-73-72-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4269-69-73-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.