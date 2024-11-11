Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Martin Laird will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 42nd-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Laird finished 59th (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Laird's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Martin Laird has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 161st, and his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (102nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|291.9
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|68.40%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.08
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.44%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.45%
|14.24%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
- Currently, Laird has 196 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 0.951. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.607.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.401
|-1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.350
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.316
|1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.195
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.240
|0.416
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.