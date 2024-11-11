Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking in the field at 0.951. In that event, he missed the cut.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.607.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.