Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Mark Hubbard posted a 41st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying for better results.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Hubbard last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 15-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Hubbard's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|10/27/2022
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|10/28/2021
|22
|74-63-69-71
|-7
|10/31/2019
|41
|70-67-68-72
|-7
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.295, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.77%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 24.79% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.77%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.88
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.79%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.16%
|13.54%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 85.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Currently, Hubbard has 737 points, placing him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard produced his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.048
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.295
|2.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.059
|-1.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.017
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.301
|0.409
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.