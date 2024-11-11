PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Mark Hubbard posted a 41st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship trying for better results.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Hubbard last participated in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 15-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Hubbard's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20232068-65-68-68-15
    10/27/2022MC70-67-5
    10/28/20212274-63-69-71-7
    10/31/20194170-67-68-72-7

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.295, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.77%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 24.79% of the time (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.7304.7
    Greens in Regulation %8067.77%73.96%
    Putts Per Round7428.8829.5
    Par Breakers7024.79%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance8514.16%13.54%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 85.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hubbard has 737 points, placing him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard produced his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0480.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.2952.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.059-1.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.017-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3010.409

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.