Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard produced his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that tournament, he finished 48th.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.