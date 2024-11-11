Lucas Glover betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
When he hits the links Nov. 14-17, Lucas Glover will try to build upon his last performance in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In 2023, he shot 11-under and finished 45th at Port Royal Golf Course.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Glover's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In 2023, Glover finished 45th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Glover's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|10/27/2022
|63
|66-67-78-72
|-1
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Glover has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 6.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season (114th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 166th, while his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks fifth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.723. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.82%.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 151st on TOUR this season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranks 85th. He has broken par 22.68% of the time (135th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.9
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.82%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.94
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.68%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.40%
|8.64%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
- Currently, Glover sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.044
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.723
|5.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.172
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.266
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.584
|6.369
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
