Lucas Glover betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.

Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.