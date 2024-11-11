PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Nov. 14-17, Lucas Glover will try to build upon his last performance in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In 2023, he shot 11-under and finished 45th at Port Royal Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Glover's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In 2023, Glover finished 45th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Glover's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20234570-65-73-65-11
    10/27/20226366-67-78-72-1

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Glover has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 6.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 this season (114th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 166th, while his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks fifth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.723. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.82%.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 151st on TOUR this season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranks 85th. He has broken par 22.68% of the time (135th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.9302.5
    Greens in Regulation %5368.82%78.70%
    Putts Per Round8528.9429.0
    Par Breakers13522.68%28.09%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.40%8.64%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
    • Currently, Glover sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.044-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7235.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1721.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.2660.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5846.369

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.