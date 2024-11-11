Lanto Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that event).