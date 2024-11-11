PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lanto Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Lanto Griffin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, BER, Nov. 14-17.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Griffin has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2023, Griffin finished 53rd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Griffin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20235370-67-70-67-10
    10/31/20191871-66-68-67-12

    Griffin's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 50th.
    • Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Lanto Griffin has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.586 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.210 average that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 30.11 putts-per-round average ranks 177th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43307.6313.4
    Greens in Regulation %572.40%75.56%
    Putts Per Round17730.1130.5
    Par Breakers6624.91%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance10514.58%11.39%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times (78.9%).
    • Currently, Griffin sits 171st in the FedExCup standings with 117 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that event).
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1911.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2101.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.347-1.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0760.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0231.586

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6072-69-74-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.