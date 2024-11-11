Lanto Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Lanto Griffin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, BER, Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Griffin has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2023, Griffin finished 53rd (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Griffin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|10/31/2019
|18
|71-66-68-67
|-12
Griffin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 50th.
- Over his last five events, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Lanto Griffin has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.586 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.210 average that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 30.11 putts-per-round average ranks 177th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.6
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.40%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|30.11
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.91%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.58%
|11.39%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times (78.9%).
- Currently, Griffin sits 171st in the FedExCup standings with 117 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that event).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.191
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.210
|1.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.347
|-1.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.076
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.023
|1.586
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.