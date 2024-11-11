Kevin Yu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu posted his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 1.993. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.671, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).