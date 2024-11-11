PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Yu enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Yu's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Yu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20233071-63-72-65-13
    10/27/2022364-66-67-70-17

    Yu's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Yu has finished first once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yu has an average of 0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging 2.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.503, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 34th, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.368.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 167th. He has broken par 27.86% of the time (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34309.0310.1
    Greens in Regulation %1571.14%55.21%
    Putts Per Round16729.7829.4
    Par Breakers827.86%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance12314.93%10.07%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Yu, who has 469 points, currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu posted his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 1.993. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.671, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5031.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3680.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.269-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.3540.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2492.187

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.