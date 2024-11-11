Kevin Yu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu enters play Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Yu's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Yu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|10/27/2022
|3
|64-66-67-70
|-17
Yu's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Yu has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Yu has an average of 0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging 2.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.503, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 34th, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.368.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranks 167th. He has broken par 27.86% of the time (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|309.0
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.14%
|55.21%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.78
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.86%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|14.93%
|10.07%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Yu, who has 469 points, currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu posted his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 1.993. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.671, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.503
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.368
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.269
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.354
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.249
|2.187
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.