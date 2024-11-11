Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his last tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kevin Streelman finished the weekend at 13-under, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In the past five years, this is Streelman's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Streelman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Streelman has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging 1.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of 1.983 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a -0.078 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 29.22 putts per round (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.8
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.72%
|75.69%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.22
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.02%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.62%
|9.72%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has participated in 23 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 94 points, Streelman currently sits 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 64th in that event.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.202, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.055
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.078
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.024
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.182
|1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.228
|1.983
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
