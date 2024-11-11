Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 64th in that event.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.202, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.