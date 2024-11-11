PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kevin Streelman finished the weekend at 13-under, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Streelman's first time competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Streelman has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging 1.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of 1.983 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a -0.078 mark (116th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 29.22 putts per round (126th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114298.8310.0
    Greens in Regulation %5468.72%75.69%
    Putts Per Round12629.2228.9
    Par Breakers9924.02%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.62%9.72%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman has participated in 23 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 94 points, Streelman currently sits 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 64th in that event.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.202, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0551.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.078-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0240.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.1821.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2281.983

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4267-70-66-73-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship364-69-63-69-19--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-76+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2467-70-70-68-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.