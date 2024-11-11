PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Kisner of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin when he tees off in Southampton, BER, for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship .

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Kisner's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 279.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -2.940 in his past five tournaments.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.776, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 176th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner sports a -0.673 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 62.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.52. He has broken par 20.49% of the time (179th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176284.1279.6
    Greens in Regulation %17362.27%67.59%
    Putts Per Round15329.5231.1
    Par Breakers17920.49%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17918.75%18.98%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner has participated in 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 23.8%.
    • As of now, Kisner has collected 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450. He finished 65th in that tournament.
    • Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 1.996. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.652.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.354, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.776-1.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.673-1.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.413-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1510.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.711-2.940

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.