Kevin Kisner betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Kisner of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin when he tees off in Southampton, BER, for the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Kisner's first time playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Kisner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 279.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -2.940 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.776, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 176th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner sports a -0.673 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 62.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.52. He has broken par 20.49% of the time (179th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|284.1
|279.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|62.27%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.52
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|179
|20.49%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|18.75%
|18.98%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner has participated in 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 23.8%.
- As of now, Kisner has collected 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 1.996. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.652.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.354, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.776
|-1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.673
|-1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.413
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.151
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.711
|-2.940
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.