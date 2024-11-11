Kevin Kisner betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450. He finished 65th in that tournament.

Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 1.996. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.652.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.354, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.