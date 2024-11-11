PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Chappell betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    When he takes the course Nov. 14-17, Kevin Chappell will try to improve upon his last performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In 2023, he shot 11-under and placed 45th at Port Royal Golf Course.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Chappell has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 45th.
    • Chappell finished 45th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Chappell's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20234569-66-71-67-11
    10/27/2022MC72-71+1

    Chappell's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Chappell has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Chappell has an average of 2.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of 2.082 in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chappell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chappell ranks 160th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.423. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
    • On the greens, Chappell's 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.9305.9
    Greens in Regulation %7267.94%72.84%
    Putts Per Round11929.1929.1
    Par Breakers11123.61%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%10.80%

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell has participated in 16 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Chappell ranks 167th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points.

    Chappell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 21st in the field at 2.112.
    • Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.497 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.199 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Chappell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.655, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Chappell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.1010.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.423-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0310.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2092.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2832.082

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6164-73-72-67-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2568-67-65-73-1520
    July 25-283M Open6768-70-69-76-13
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-71-70-69-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1275-65-66-66-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.