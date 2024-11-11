Kevin Chappell betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Chappell has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.

Chappell has an average of 2.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.