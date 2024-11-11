Kelly Kraft betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kelly Kraft will compete in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 24th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Kraft has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 10-under.
- Kraft last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 53rd with a score of 10-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Kraft's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|10/29/2020
|MC
|72-78
|+8
Kraft's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kraft has an average finish of 29th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kraft is averaging 1.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging -0.795 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.4
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.37%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.03
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.59%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.15%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.795
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|68-67-71-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.