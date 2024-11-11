Kelly Kraft betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five appearances, Kraft has an average finish of 29th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.

Kraft is averaging 1.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.