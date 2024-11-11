PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kelly Kraft betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kelly Kraft betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Kelly Kraft will compete in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 24th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Kraft has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Kraft last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing 53rd with a score of 10-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Kraft's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20235365-68-72-69-10
    10/29/2020MC72-78+8

    Kraft's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kraft has an average finish of 29th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kraft is averaging 1.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging -0.795 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kraft .

    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.4294.5
    Greens in Regulation %-70.37%70.24%
    Putts Per Round-29.0328.8
    Par Breakers-27.59%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.15%12.30%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.795

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M Open3368-70-68-70-822
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2468-67-71-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.